Making Memories update for 12 October 2023

Achievements v1

Share · View all patches · Build 12425090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Achievements now in game.

Future plans:

Sit down one day and carefully make the Icons for all these achievements.
Trading cards.

