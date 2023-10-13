Early Access Bugfixes Patch 01

Yo, thanks for playing Stop Dead! This is our first bugfix patch of the early access cycle. We've had a lot of fun hanging out with you all on streams and in discord. Mike and I are working on an Early Access roadmap, and you can expect to see that go live as soon as it's ready! In the meantime, brace for patches!

Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!

Items with a ❗ emoji indicate that the change caused a leaderboard to be wiped.

Twitch improvements! The command "!addme" no longer clears the people who want added on restart, meaning users will hang around and reappear automatically every run, so you will see them more often!

🛑 Added Framerate Cap options: 180, 240, 360

Changed the Twitch Save Class, (your twitch save will be deleted once on startup, so you'll have to re-enter your channel name and remake your custom commands).

❗ Fixed an issue that caused some dialogue and scripting events to not play in Ransack if you had your game set to "always skip watched cutscenes." Because of this, the leaderboards for Ransack will be wiped.

🛑 ❗ Fixed an issue that could cause held objects to collide with enemies more times than intended. This change greatly affects the Engineer fight, so the leaderboards for Engineer will be wiped.

Some doors no longer collide with you when opened, streamlining some spots.

Fixed a visual glitch with the grab particles.

You can no longer climb up enemies.

Enemies will ragdoll more easily when you collide with them while falling.

End zones now properly win the run for you if they become active while you are inside them.

Fixed an issue that caused ladders to make you vault when landing on the from above, even if you weren't looking at them.

Adjusted the positions of several tutorial volumes to be more out of the way.

You can no longer dismount from ladders by pressing space.

🛑 (tentatively) Fixed submission errors in non-english languages. If you still have this issue, please let us know!

🛑 Blacklisted and cleared mouse wheel keys from input mapping.

Fixed an issue with the grab toggle accessibility option that caused the grab to trigger when input was not held.

Fixed bullets spawning behind close collisions. (You can now shoot doors from point-blank range)

Made vents much easier to slide through.

🛑 Removed the vent from the end of Engineer. The door now simply unlocks when the Engineer dies.

🛑 The key in Ransack now gets a waypoint when dialogue finishes. It also properly unlocks the door if you are holding it when you get near the door.

Known issues:

There seems to be a rare bug with leaderboard submission that affects all languages, in which submitting a time to a leaderboard you have aha a time deleted from can cause the leaderboard to bug out temporarily. Investigating.