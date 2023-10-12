 Skip to content

X Invader update for 12 October 2023

10/12 Patch Notes

X Invader update for 12 October 2023

10/12 Patch Notes

We are notifying you about today's update.
Please check the details below.

If you experience issues running the game after the update,
please first proceed with a file integrity check.

■ How to conduct a file integrity check:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.3.3

■ Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where some boss SFX sounds weren't applied correctly.
(Controller) Fixed an issue where the R-stick operation wasn't input in automatic mode.
(Controller) Fixed an issue where the bomb flies off the screen when selecting Hero’s Bomb and Princess’ Bomb Addon in automatic mode.
If you encounter problems while playing the game,
please report them to our Discord for a swift response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

Thank you.

