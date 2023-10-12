Unstable update - 0.971

Thank you all again for the feedback and bug reports.
We have been hard at work addressing these issues and our second round of fixes is now here.
We have made some changes to the load/save game area in the menu. Save games will now track the version number they were last used with. Certain warnings will be displayed for incompatible or older saves, or saves created during the unstable testing campaign.
Previous unstable saves from version 0.95/96 should still load regardless of being marked as outdated. Once they are loaded and you save next time, this will update with the latest version number.
Fixes
- Headers are now able to be connected to the Harvester
- Fixed issues with the rifle reticule
- Hints which are viewed should no longer be displayed
- Hints should now have the correct buttons
- Fixed issues with scrolling through items in coolers
- Fertilizer trailer now works as intended
- Wild animals will no longer spawn in the ground
- Adjusted vehicle lights
- Moved the quest marker when visiting the hardware store for the first time
- Pour feed quest mark should now be closer to the ground
- Camera should be the right way when waking up
- Small pickup tail lights are no longer on all the time
- Can no longer clip through the walls of the green building near best burger
- Bees are now lower on their trees
- Oil rig production speed shouldn't be affected by game load
- Updated the map on bus stops
- Engine sounds for the large pickup are now correctly affected by volume controls
- Addressed an issue with the Oil Rig UI
- UTV now has slightly more power
- Best Burger multiplier screen should now always show
- Load game button on death screen fixed
- Fixed issues with character clothing not always fitting the character depending on their size
- Rain will now show correctly during storms
- Can no longer turn on table saws when still in their box
- Lighting in barn buildings adjusted
Changed depots in internal_testing branch