Unstable update - 0.971

Thank you all again for the feedback and bug reports.

We have been hard at work addressing these issues and our second round of fixes is now here.

We have made some changes to the load/save game area in the menu. Save games will now track the version number they were last used with. Certain warnings will be displayed for incompatible or older saves, or saves created during the unstable testing campaign.

Previous unstable saves from version 0.95/96 should still load regardless of being marked as outdated. Once they are loaded and you save next time, this will update with the latest version number.

Fixes