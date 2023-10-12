Development Branch update - v0.9.004

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.004) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fixes some bugs and add a bit of content

If you test this version, be sure to back up your save files as the new update introduce changes in the save file formatting. Once you created or saved a game in this branch, you possibly won't be able to play the normal branch again until the official release of the next update.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.004 - Temporary changelog :

Fix a bug where loading a custom save file will not get the correct units (energy, terraformation pace, etc...)

Fix pink wrecks

Add vegetation around the desert wreck (when the correct terraformation level is reached)

Add new places to mines specific common ores

Add ore randomization to ore extractors

Add gauge depletion modifier when under water

Improve randomization of ores

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games