BIG Update -> V2.0.7.0

Ahoy there lads! A new update is live!
Inlcuding:
-Fixes to matchmaker when joining with party
-Recoil animations direction corrected
-Fixed problem with server spawning
-Fixed main menu party -> ready state bug on client's
-Video settings are now saving correctly
-Keybind settings are now saving correctly
-Fixed lobby chat (you now can send more than 1 message in the lobby)
-Remaining players & ships now get updated correctly again.
-The game now terminates when the pregame only has one party/ship
-Random ship names are now generated again
-Capstan sound for lowering and raising anker is fixed
-Matchmaker now has a version checker & gives current players in queue
-Fixed sudden random end game screen when actually still in the game.
See you on the high seas!
Changed files in this update