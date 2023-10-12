BIG Update -> V2.0.7.0

Ahoy there lads! A new update is live!

Inlcuding:

-Fixes to matchmaker when joining with party

-Recoil animations direction corrected

-Fixed problem with server spawning

-Fixed main menu party -> ready state bug on client's

-Video settings are now saving correctly

-Keybind settings are now saving correctly

-Fixed lobby chat (you now can send more than 1 message in the lobby)

-Remaining players & ships now get updated correctly again.

-The game now terminates when the pregame only has one party/ship

-Random ship names are now generated again

-Capstan sound for lowering and raising anker is fixed

-Matchmaker now has a version checker & gives current players in queue

-Fixed sudden random end game screen when actually still in the game.

See you on the high seas!