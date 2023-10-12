Beta Branch Patch 2.4 - Patch Notes

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Behemoth Events
"The behemoths are coming! These legendary ships will now attack helpless sectors - unless someone stops them."
- [beta only] The DLC will be enabled for anyone playing on the beta branch
- Added a new series of events where large behemoth ships attack sectors in the galaxy
- Added new, special subsystems with unique properties dropped by these bosses
- Behemoths are very strong and will ruthlessly attack random sectors in different quadrants of the galaxy
- When they're not defeated in time, they will destroy & salvage entire sectors
- Behemoths do not attack sectors with player player-owned stations
- Behemoths can be enabled/disabled at will, but will be always disabled when the DLC is not installed
- You don't need the DLC installed to play on a multiplayer server which has the DLC enabled
New World Bosses
"We're introducing many new bosses that you'll encounter while exploring the galaxy. These bosses are tough to fight and will drop some fine loot. Additionally, they'll have their own unique back stories that players can discover. Or ignore. You can do what you want. I'm not your boss. I'm just text."
- Added new bosses that will appear on the map
- Each boss has a unique arena they can be fought in
- Each boss has a unique background story for players to find
- Dev Note: Hidden mass sectors that were scouted by captains, but not yet visited by you, may have incorrect scouting information on the Galaxy Map
Escort AI
"We've taken some steps to improve the escort AI behavior, especially when ships follow other ships through hyperspace."
-
Added a new dotted range indicator for the jump range of all escorting ships
- The minimum jump range of all ships escorting the selected ship (or you) will be shown
- ie. when Ship A is being escorted by B (range 4) and C (range 6), a dotted line with range 4 will be displayed on the map
- Works for escort chains, too (A escorting B escorting C)
-
Improved behavior for jumping after other ships when escorting/following
-
Ships now warn after waiting for 5 minutes if they can't follow their escortee
-
Ships can now find their escorted ship again when it returns into them, instead of cancelling the escort command
-
Ships now locate their escort target on the map and will jump to it (if in range)
-
Ships that want to jump out of the sector now wait until escorting allied ships are ready to jump
-
Travel command no longer destroys an escort order of escorting ships
-
Ships can no longer be followed by enemy ships that are set to "escort" them
Remote Ship Management
"Managing ships has received a big improvement: You can now remote-manage ships, that are in the same sector as you. No more switching ships to dump some cargo or assign another captain! Sadly, due to technical limitations, we can't add this feature for ships that are outside of your current sector. We would have added it if we could!"
- You can now manage ships that are in the same sector as you, as if you were sitting in them
- Pressing 'I' now opens the management window for the selected ship (if you have the rights to manage it)
- Added an interaction option to manage another ship
Fleet Tab
"The fleet overview has received some important quality of life changes. You can now filter, search, or remote-manage ships easily."
-
Added searching to the fleet window
-
Added a compact view to the fleet window
-
Added a checkbox to sort crafts in the same sector to the top
-
Added a context menu when right-clicking in the Fleet Tab (similar to Galaxy Map):
- Select
- Manage
- Switch to craft
- Switch to sector
- Show On Map
- Added controls hint for right mouse button context menu
Additional UI improvements
-
Added a 'Manage' option to the GalaxyMap context menu to manage a ship in your sector
-
Initial ships are now named "Inspiration-X.xml" to avoid confusion over their purpose
-
Added a "Streamer Mode" setting for improved privacy
- Hides paths containing possibly private information
-
Added more tooltips and explanation about how to buy building knowledge for ores
-
Added an item to the galaxy map legend for explanation of jump range of escorting ships
-
Reduced height of minor notifications on the right so that the important ones stick out more
-
Added an "Unlisted" setting for workshop uploads
-
Some buttons to command fighters are now hidden if they are not applicable
- e.g. no "Return" button when no fighters are out
-
When pressing Return key in the ship design renaming window, the rename is confirmed instead of the text box losing focus
-
Mission-relevant trading goods are now specially marked in sell command
-
Cleared up some single- vs. multiplayer related expressions in loading screen and other windows
Performance
- Improved performance on galaxy map when lots of sectors have been explored and are marked on the map
- Improved overall performance in Rifts
- Improved overall script performance
Multiplayer & Security
-
Fixed an issue where it was possible to overload a server with too much traffic
- Implemented detection of suspicious network traffic patterns and dropping of such players
-
Updated Steam API to v 1.57, added authentication safety against man-in-the-middle attacks
Misc
- Updated Credits
Bugfixes
-
Fixed a bug where ships could get duplicated during hyperspace jumps
-
Fixed an exploit where resource depot could be abused for infinite resources
-
Fixed an issue where some captains with special combinations of traits could procure or sell infinite goods in constant time
-
Fixed an issue where docked objects removed the "empty space" hyperspace bonus
-
Fixed a bug in the encyclopedia, where Scrap Metal had the same text as scrap materials besides beeing a normal trading good
-
Fixed an issue where escorting ships could shoot torpedoes at their protegee
-
Fixed an issue were inactive gate activators would automatically undock a battery but then weren't able to dock that battery before it leaves docking distance
- Inactive gate activator will now first check if it can dock the battery it undocked in previous update step independent of distance
-
Fixed an issue where stations could buy goods without getting them in their cargospace
-
Fixed an issue where captains didn't reach 100% experience when level 6
-
Fixed an issue where tooltips of turrets with 5 or more crew members of the same profession had two lines for crew instead of one
-
Fixed an issue where rift objects could be at war with players after loading a galaxy backup
-
Fixed a potential issue with Black Market mission "The Transport" where players could lose mission item
- Family mission 4 will now reset to phase were identity thief is given instead
- Mission item is now marked as such
-
Fixed an issue where milestone for a 5-slot-ship was already unlocked with 4 slots
-
Fixed an issue where the Four could have a pirate encounter in their sector
-
Fixed an issue where galaxies could have the same name when there were capitalized letters in the new galaxy name
-
Fixed an issue where tech level label for special offer was at the wrong place and wrong size
-
Fixed an issue where a boss with lasers would never fire at players if multiple player ships were in the sector
-
Fixed an issue where a negative amount of goods could be sold to a station
-
Fixed an issue were one explore sector mission couldn't be accomplished while a second was active
-
Fixed several issues were Tutorial could get stuck if player left the ship
-
Fixed an issue where rift monoliths could be shot through the sector
-
Fixed an issue were rift mission exiting items were not put in full inventories
-
Fixed an issue with Omni Recycler turret, where the turret might use massive amounts of energy
-
Fixed an issue were black market mission "Protect the Transport" would not continue after dialog
- This was possible if dialog partner was destroyed by autofire turrets which led to the phase not being set correctly
-
Fixed an issue when renaming or moving a design file: The corresponding steam upload (project file) is now updated instead of deleted
-
Fixed tutorial using hard-coded key shortcut for interact instead of actual key
-
Fixed an issue where cargo bay pickup behavior was not transmitted from server to client
-
Fixed an issue where turret AI would try to shoot holo-blocks
-
Fixed an issue with the settler treck mission crashing sometimes when trying to delete entities
-
Added missing SFX for imperial lightning cannon
-
Fixed some issues concerning money and resource handling with broken values to avoid broken money/resource values
Changed depots in internal-testing branch