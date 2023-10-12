Beta Branch Patch 2.4 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12425006 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 14:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Behemoth Events

"The behemoths are coming! These legendary ships will now attack helpless sectors - unless someone stops them."

[beta only] The DLC will be enabled for anyone playing on the beta branch

Added a new series of events where large behemoth ships attack sectors in the galaxy

Added new, special subsystems with unique properties dropped by these bosses

Behemoths are very strong and will ruthlessly attack random sectors in different quadrants of the galaxy

When they're not defeated in time, they will destroy & salvage entire sectors

Behemoths do not attack sectors with player player-owned stations

Behemoths can be enabled/disabled at will, but will be always disabled when the DLC is not installed

You don't need the DLC installed to play on a multiplayer server which has the DLC enabled

New World Bosses

"We're introducing many new bosses that you'll encounter while exploring the galaxy. These bosses are tough to fight and will drop some fine loot. Additionally, they'll have their own unique back stories that players can discover. Or ignore. You can do what you want. I'm not your boss. I'm just text."

Added new bosses that will appear on the map

Each boss has a unique arena they can be fought in

Each boss has a unique background story for players to find

Dev Note: Hidden mass sectors that were scouted by captains, but not yet visited by you, may have incorrect scouting information on the Galaxy Map

Escort AI

"We've taken some steps to improve the escort AI behavior, especially when ships follow other ships through hyperspace."

Added a new dotted range indicator for the jump range of all escorting ships The minimum jump range of all ships escorting the selected ship (or you) will be shown ie. when Ship A is being escorted by B (range 4) and C (range 6), a dotted line with range 4 will be displayed on the map Works for escort chains, too (A escorting B escorting C)

Improved behavior for jumping after other ships when escorting/following

Ships now warn after waiting for 5 minutes if they can't follow their escortee

Ships can now find their escorted ship again when it returns into them, instead of cancelling the escort command

Ships now locate their escort target on the map and will jump to it (if in range)

Ships that want to jump out of the sector now wait until escorting allied ships are ready to jump

Travel command no longer destroys an escort order of escorting ships

Ships can no longer be followed by enemy ships that are set to "escort" them

Remote Ship Management

"Managing ships has received a big improvement: You can now remote-manage ships, that are in the same sector as you. No more switching ships to dump some cargo or assign another captain! Sadly, due to technical limitations, we can't add this feature for ships that are outside of your current sector. We would have added it if we could!"

You can now manage ships that are in the same sector as you, as if you were sitting in them

Pressing 'I' now opens the management window for the selected ship (if you have the rights to manage it)

Added an interaction option to manage another ship

Fleet Tab

"The fleet overview has received some important quality of life changes. You can now filter, search, or remote-manage ships easily."

Added searching to the fleet window

Added a compact view to the fleet window

Added a checkbox to sort crafts in the same sector to the top

Added a context menu when right-clicking in the Fleet Tab (similar to Galaxy Map): Select Manage Switch to craft Switch to sector Show On Map Added controls hint for right mouse button context menu



Additional UI improvements

Added a 'Manage' option to the GalaxyMap context menu to manage a ship in your sector

Initial ships are now named "Inspiration-X.xml" to avoid confusion over their purpose

Added a "Streamer Mode" setting for improved privacy Hides paths containing possibly private information

Added more tooltips and explanation about how to buy building knowledge for ores

Added an item to the galaxy map legend for explanation of jump range of escorting ships

Reduced height of minor notifications on the right so that the important ones stick out more

Added an "Unlisted" setting for workshop uploads

Some buttons to command fighters are now hidden if they are not applicable e.g. no "Return" button when no fighters are out

When pressing Return key in the ship design renaming window, the rename is confirmed instead of the text box losing focus

Mission-relevant trading goods are now specially marked in sell command

Cleared up some single- vs. multiplayer related expressions in loading screen and other windows

Performance

Improved performance on galaxy map when lots of sectors have been explored and are marked on the map

Improved overall performance in Rifts

Improved overall script performance

Multiplayer & Security

Fixed an issue where it was possible to overload a server with too much traffic Implemented detection of suspicious network traffic patterns and dropping of such players

Updated Steam API to v 1.57, added authentication safety against man-in-the-middle attacks

Misc

Updated Credits

