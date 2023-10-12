Bringing a bit of STING to Smalland!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Life in the Amber Valleys can have a sting in the tail. Literally.

The Scorpion is the ultimate enforcer, tanky, agile and most importantly - brutal! At your size, you don't even need to worry about being poisoned when you have a stinger that size through your chest!

A tamed Scorpion is the perfect mount for the Amber Valleys. Its speed and agility over the rocky, sandy terrain will help you cover the ground distance in order to shut down those Aetherin turrets, and will also prove helpful in facing the other deadly fauna inhabiting the valleys.

Those rapid snip-snap pincer attacks allow the Scorpion to get the upper claw in combat, and when your foe is where you want them, you can expend a hefty amount of stamina to go for a powerful sting with that powerful tail!

Wait, was that a...Tarantula? Yep. The Overland's spider population just got larger and deadlier, with the addition of this monstrous hairy arachnid. Lurking among the rocks and cliffs, these beasts will test even the hardiest Smallfolk warrior, so watch your step when exploring!

Of course, there may still be a few surprises in these sun-baked lands. Find out what else is coiled and waiting in store for you on October 16th, when the Amber Valleys update releases!