Spanish Translation is here!

Hola, damas y caballeros!

We've seen a demand from our community for a Spanish localization, and one member has reached out to us, with an offer of creating one. Today, thanks to him, we've added a Spanish translation in the recent update!

Special thanks to Jorge Trascasa Carreño, for the help with the translation!

If you'll encounter any issues with the translation - you can tell us about them in the Discussions, so we can fix them.

Also, there is an ongoing SALE at the moment! Check this out if you missed on the game before the translation!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247570/Don_Duality/

About the game

Don Duality is a thrilling tycoon game that challenges players to manage a dual life of crime and entrepreneurship. Build a criminal empire by sending your gangsters to collect debts, rob banks, and steal valuables. Use the money earned to launder it in your legitimate business establishment. As a restaurant owner, hire and train staff, and upgrade the facilities to attract more customers.

However, balancing both lives won't be easy, as criminal activities will attract unwanted attention from law enforcement. Make strategic decisions and weigh the risks carefully as you navigate the dangerous world of organized crime and business. Can you handle the duality of running a successful restaurant and leading a criminal syndicate? Wishlist Don Duality and find out!

