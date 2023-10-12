P&C HotFix: 121023

Forgot one!
Size: 256.3 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Wealth deteriorating every week of ingame time for pretty much all Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Wealth and Population never recovering once a Reign reaches the "In Ruin" status once
