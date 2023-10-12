 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 12 October 2023

P&C HotFix: 121023

Share · View all patches · Build 12424820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forgot one!

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Wealth deteriorating every week of ingame time for pretty much all Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Wealth and Population never recovering once a Reign reaches the "In Ruin" status once

