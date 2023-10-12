Release Notes for Release 1.0.2

We have been listening to all the feedback you guys have been leaving.
Change Log:
[Game Mechanics]
- Added support for Borderless Window mode
- Added D-Pad support for Controllers
- Given the red name to current winners who beat the game for the event
[Map Changes]
- Nerfs to a couple sections (Desert and more)
- More Map indicators to show where you have to travel and what you have to do
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed Spectate Name colors to show correct color
- Fixed the Galactic and Volcano achievement from not earning
- Footstep sounds will not play while paused
- Some lag causing issues
[Known Bugs]
- We have disabled Wall Kick particles from the players on the server to prevent crashes
Changed files in this update