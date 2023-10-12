 Skip to content

Step By Step update for 12 October 2023

Release Notes for Release 1.0.2

Build 12424761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have been listening to all the feedback you guys have been leaving.

Change Log:

[Game Mechanics]

  • Added support for Borderless Window mode
  • Added D-Pad support for Controllers
  • Given the red name to current winners who beat the game for the event

[Map Changes]

  • Nerfs to a couple sections (Desert and more)
  • More Map indicators to show where you have to travel and what you have to do

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed Spectate Name colors to show correct color
  • Fixed the Galactic and Volcano achievement from not earning
  • Footstep sounds will not play while paused
  • Some lag causing issues

[Known Bugs]

  • We have disabled Wall Kick particles from the players on the server to prevent crashes

