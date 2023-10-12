Unavailed New Update

Thanks so much for everyone's feedback! It seems that the bubble popping minigame is a cause for concern for many of you with regards to it's difficulty. This update hopes to address this along with some other bug fixes/tweaks.

Bubble Popping Minigame Optional

It seems that a number of players would prefer a more casual game and opt to skip the minigame entirely. So that's exactly what I've implemented. PLAYER CHOICE!

When you select "New Game", you will be given the option to choose between playing with the minigame enabled, or disabled. This option can also be found in the in-game settings menu (Click the bottom right menu icon and select the "Settings" option). You can freely enable/disable the minigame whenever you feel like it!

Additionally, I have added a "Disable Minigame" option to the game over screen in case someone has minigames enabled but is getting frustrated.

Bubble Popping Minigame Speed

For those that still wish to play the minigame, I have lowered the speed quite a bit. This, of course, is difficult for me to verify myself as I didn't have any trouble with previous speeds but I am hoping that it is sufficient. Let me know if you're still having trouble. With the minigame now optional though, the option to skip it entirely is there for you.

Tweaks/Changes

Slightly reduced the pause between game over and the menu appearing for faster retries.

Added an additional page to the introductory help screen advising the player to "Vent" first.

Bug Fixes