Hello gamers

We want you to know that our friends from Polyslash have just launched Tribe: Primitive Builder

We have prepared a bundle with Farmer's Life Check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34759

If you want to talk with us, share your opinion, speak with the community, send feedback, or just goof around. Jump on our discord_server We are waiting!

Have a great time playing,

FreeMind team.