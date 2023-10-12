XL Weekend of Events at AO20!

Share · View all patches · Build 12424660 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📢 Thursday 12/10 starting at 11:00 p.m. we open registration for a 1vs1 Tournament with drop of items, maximum capacity of 16 participants, registration closes at 11:15 p.m. rounds are best of 3 except for the final which will be best of 5

⚠️ There is no restriction on classes or chest items/spells. When you reach 10 minutes of the duel, items will be taken out (helmet, shield)

💥 To register, send /GM once the announcement is made via console, the registration cost will be 10,000 gold coins per PC.

🏆 The winner will take the items from the eliminated participants and the gold collected from registrations.

We are waiting for you!

Upcoming events:

➡️ 2vs2 Tournament (Friday at 11pm)

➡️ Last Standing - Hunting (Sunday at 11pm)

📺 Live streaming on https://twitch.tv/PlusAo20