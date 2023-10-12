 Skip to content

Surrounded update for 12 October 2023

V0.7.4

Build 12424633

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing:

  • Added more fuse spawn points.

Bugfixes:

  • Possible fix for getting a speed boost after being revived.
  • Fixed old voice notes being played.

Optimization:

  • Added culling to trees, slight increase to FPS.

