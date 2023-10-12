Brand new ‘Horde Mode’ update live + 2 new DLCs!

Specialists!

Brace yourselves for an exhilarating new challenge as we proudly present Resistance: Fight the Invasion, an action-packed, free “Horde Mode” update that will take you and your squad on entirely new adventures. Embark on daring missions across a variety of new unique locations, each presenting challenging objectives paired with increasingly fierce waves of pink adversaries. Your skills will be put to the test as you fight to survive and exfil from the intense battles that await your team!

Unlock weapons, items and perks that fit your playstyle

In this new game mode, you’ll collect valuable Tokens and Energy to unlock an impressive arsenal of weapons, items, and perks. With customizable weapon upgrades and perk enhancements, you hold the power to create your very own distinctive playstyle that will make you shine on the battlefield.

Showcase your skills and level-up between missions

Showcasing your skills yields rewards! For each enemy vanquished, objective completed and missions you successfully extract from, you’ll earn experience that will propel your character to new heights. Embrace your ascent and pick one of three enticing rewards with each level-up, bolstering your character’s capabilities.

Mission difficulty settings

Prepare for a true test of skill, as missions escalate in intensity across four difficulty settings. Are you ready to prove yourself against an onslaught of increasingly resilient aliens, with objectives that demand resourcefulness and cunning? Only time will tell...

Unlock 28 unique characters and 30 additional skins

Strive for glory and earn medals for completing specific tasks, for example using weapons and items in a certain way in combat. Each medal results in points that count towards completing challenges. Each time you complete a challenge, you unlock new playable characters or skins!

Ranking System

Are you a showoff? For those who want to flaunt their achievements in From Space: Resistance, we’ve added the possibility to upgrade your player profile through 26 unique ranks, showing off your impressive skill and perseverance to other players in your session.

From Space: Resistance features a total of 10 unique maps, 6 free and 4 unlockable through DLC packs. These packs also include additional content such as a playable character as well as a unique item and perk.

Content in From Space: Resistance: Fight the Invasion

6 Free Horde Mode maps with unique traps and hazards in 3 different themes

28 Unlockable characters with different capabilities and 30 additional skins

24 weapons, 33 items and 32 perks, all unlockable using tokens and energy

12 different types of medals to earn while playing missions

12 different challenges to complete for earning medals

26 unique player ranks

New music tracks to match the high-energy horde mode missions

2 DLC packs, each with 2 unique maps, as well as a unique character, weapon, item and perk

New DLCs for Horde Mode

Mission Pack: Concrete Jungle

2 Maps – Rooftop and Hospital

Character with 4 variants

Weapon - Healing Gun

Item – Decoy Soldier (Placeable attracts aliens)

Item – Cryo Cannister (Placeable freeze trap)

Perk – Resurrection Perk (Revives player instantly)

Mission Pack: Molten Iron

2 Maps – Steelworks and Crucible

Character with 4 variants

Weapon – Plasma Shotgun

Item – Beartrap

Item – Napalm Mine

Perk – Protective Clothing (Protect against different damage types: Fire, Electric, Toxic)

In addition to all the above, the game has received numerous improvements such as enemy behavior, animations, visual effects, balancing and much more.

