Booty Farm update for 12 October 2023

Booty Farm Patch Notes , Version 9.1

Version 9.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we have some yummy updates for everyone:

  • Characters’ Photos Updated: Improved images for Mindy, Stella, Ginny, and Laura.
  • Mindy’s Expressions: Mindy now has smoother face art.
  • Affinity Level: Now consistently at 3 for balanced gameplay, enjoy the unlimited flirtiness.
  • DLC Offers: Now listed in alphabetical order for your convenience.

How to Update:

Make sure to clear your cache, and please keep in mind that the updates might not roll out for everyone at the same time.

Happy gaming!
Tender Troupe Team

