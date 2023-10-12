Booty Farm Patch Notes , Version 9.1

Today we have some yummy updates for everyone:
- Characters’ Photos Updated: Improved images for Mindy, Stella, Ginny, and Laura.
- Mindy’s Expressions: Mindy now has smoother face art.
- Affinity Level: Now consistently at 3 for balanced gameplay, enjoy the unlimited flirtiness.
- DLC Offers: Now listed in alphabetical order for your convenience.
How to Update:
Make sure to clear your cache, and please keep in mind that the updates might not roll out for everyone at the same time.
Happy gaming!
Tender Troupe Team
Changed files in this update