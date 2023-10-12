Booty Farm Patch Notes , Version 9.1

Today we have some yummy updates for everyone:

Characters’ Photos Updated: Improved images for Mindy, Stella, Ginny, and Laura.

Mindy's Expressions: Mindy now has smoother face art.

Affinity Level: Now consistently at 3 for balanced gameplay, enjoy the unlimited flirtiness.

DLC Offers: Now listed in alphabetical order for your convenience.

How to Update:

Make sure to clear your cache, and please keep in mind that the updates might not roll out for everyone at the same time.

Happy gaming!

Tender Troupe Team