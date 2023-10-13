Patchnotes 1.0.0b

Greetings Jarls!

We’re continuing to go through your bug reports and messages, and we’ve just released a patch today with some bugs fixes and translation changes.

Fixed an issue of receiving a different event during the battle.

Fixed an objective displaying misleading text.

Fixed a bug that even though the music was turned off on the battle screen, the sound was still heard.

Fixed a bug where heroes do not stay at home when save loading is done.

Fixed a bug in the “Luxury want” objective.

Fixed an issue where boats could not be assigned to another dock when the fishing hut was destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the hero payment event disappeared from the left notifications.

Small info boxes can now be closed more easily.

Now, if there is a farmer in the village and the auto harvest feature is turned on in the fields, no notification will appear on the screen.

Thank you to those who pointed out these fixes! And as always, thank you for your support and for playing the game!

Skål!