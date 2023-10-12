- Legacy sand behaviour option in custom mode
- Speedup option in custom mode
- Highscore star requirements reduced
- JDK Updated to version 20
- New visual indicator when scoring a combo
- Visual improvements
- Startup time improved
- Slightly increased next-piece delay + higher visual feedback precision
- Different "Game Over" animations
Sandtrix+ update for 12 October 2023
Sandtrix+ 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
