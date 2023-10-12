 Skip to content

Sandtrix+ update for 12 October 2023

Sandtrix+ 1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Legacy sand behaviour option in custom mode
  • Speedup option in custom mode
  • Highscore star requirements reduced
  • JDK Updated to version 20
  • New visual indicator when scoring a combo
  • Visual improvements
  • Startup time improved
  • Slightly increased next-piece delay + higher visual feedback precision
  • Different "Game Over" animations

