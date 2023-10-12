The Making of Last Train Home: Episode 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Legionaries!

Get ready to dive into the third episode of the Making of Last Train Home documentary series. This edition takes you on a thrilling journey through the game's creation process, offering an exclusive backstage pass to the Game Design, Technical Design, and Production departments.

In this captivating documentary series, you will find out details about Ashborne Games's history, familiarize yourself with the members of the studio, and discover interesting facts about Last Train Home's development. The first two episodes centered around the Establishment of the studio and the Narrative of the game.

If you haven't heard about the game yet, it's an upcoming survival strategy game in which players lead a group of Czechoslovak soldiers back home in the aftermath of World War I. It's coming to PC on November 28. You're welcome to try out the demo, available on our Steam page.

Enjoy watching the third part of the documentary, and let us know how you liked it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1469610/Last_Train_Home/

