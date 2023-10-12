Defendun 18th Update ~~~!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12424408 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 14:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.

I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2023.10.12

["Boss/Elite Monster Patterns" Partial Projectile Attack Mechanism Change]

-Hit judgment during all moments of attack effects → Hit judgment only during the "attack effects" phase.

[UI/UX Redesign]

-Added a preview of unit recipes in the right space.

-Remodeled damage fonts.

[Chapter 2 Stage Difficulty Adjustment]

-Unit's underwater breathing time increased by approximately 3.3 times (12s → 40s).

-Unit's breathing regeneration rate increased by 5 times (1/s → 5/s).

-"Altar" HP reduced by about 50% in Chapter 2 Stage 2 (750hp → 350hp).

-"Altar" HP in Abyss boss battle in Chapter 2 Stage 2 reduced by about 50% (1500hp → 700hp).

[Adjustments to "Unit Enhancement Cards" in the Card Box (Left)]

(Changes or additions are underlined.)

Knight: Attack speed increased by 20%.

Paladin: Normal damage increased by 5.

Swordmaster: Skill projectile duration increased by 4 seconds.

Hero: Skill projectile duration increased by 7 seconds.

Archer: Attack speed increased by 20%.

Elf: Attack speed increased by 20%.

High Elf: Attack speed increased by 20%.

Blossom: Attack speed increased by 25% (Previously 15% increase).

(Added) udambara: Attack speed increased by 25%.

Mage: Attack speed increased by 20%.

Archmage: Normal damage increased by 3.

Ancient Mage: Normal damage increased by 3.

(Added) Salamander: Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

(Added) Ifrit: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

Spearknight: Normal damage increased by 3.

Dragon Knight: Normal damage increased by 2 → Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

(Added) blue Dragon: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

(Added) yellow dragon: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

[Rogue: Attack speed increased by 15% → Attack speed increased by 20%.

Thief Master: Attack speed increased by 20% → Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

JIN: Attack speed increased by 20% → Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

(Added) Assassin: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

Sniper: Skill regeneration increased by 10% → Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

(Added) Agent: Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

(Added) Marksman: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

(Added) Headshot: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

magic knight: Awakening duration increased by 3 seconds → Skill regeneration increased by 35%.

(Added) Rune Knight: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

(Added) Werewolf: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

(Added) Fenrir: Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

Magic Archer: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

(Added) Netura: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

(Added) Ceres: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

Mystic: Attack speed increased by 10% → Attack speed increased by 20%.

(Added) Puppeteer: Attack speed increased by 20%.

(Added) Summoner: Attack speed increased by 25%.

(Added) Necromancer: Attack speed increased by 30%.

Angel: Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

b grand angel: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

(Added) Michael: Skill damage increased by 4.[/b]

Demon: Attack speed increased by 20%.

grand demon: Skill damage increased by 4.

(Added) Haurres: Attack speed increased by 25%.

Wanderer: Skill damage increased by 3.

(Added) Outlaw: Skill damage increased by 2.

(Added) Buster: Attack speed increased by 20%.

(Added) Destroyer: Attack speed increased by 30%.

Repeater: Skill damage increased by 1.

(Added) Rifle: Skill regeneration increased by 30%.

(Added) Gatling: Skill regeneration increased by 25%.

(Added) Titan: Skill regeneration increased by 20%.

Cannon: Maximum attackable enemies +3.

(Added) Rocket Launcher: Maximum attackable enemies +2.

(Added) Shark Launcher: Maximum attackable enemies +3.

(Added) Megalodon: Maximum attackable enemies +4.

**Angel Sniper: Normal damage +2 → Normal damage +4.

Demon Sniper: Attack speed +15% → Attack speed +30%.**

Mage Master: Normal damage increased by 3.

Half angel demon: Normal damage increased by 1.

Dark Knight: Attack speed increased by 20%.

**Sorcerer: Normal damage +3 → Attack speed +30% increase.

Rainbow Knight: Skill projectile duration +3 seconds => Skill projectile duration +6 seconds increase.

Fairy: Maximum attackable enemies +25 → Maximum attackable enemies +50.

(Added) Dark Elf: Maximum attackable enemies +25.

(Added) Demon of Blood: Skill regeneration +25% increase.**

Druid: Skill damage +2 increase → Summon duration +60% increase.

Fujuju: Skill projectile duration +3 seconds => Skill regeneration +25% increase.

Biju: Skill projectile duration +3 seconds => Skill regeneration +25% increase.

Ceras: Awakening duration +6 seconds increase.

Kkuri: Attack speed +20% increase.

Luaz: Skill projectile duration +2 seconds increase.

Shadowman: Skill projectile duration +2 seconds increase.

cargold: Normal damage +1 increase.

Heumnya: Summon duration +15% increase.

One Shot, One Kill: Attack speed +25% increase.

Mighty Dojins: Awakening duration +4 seconds increase.

Bread Bag Mask: Skill damage +2 increase.

Echidna: Summon duration +20% increase.

PLAY Mephistowaltz: Skill damage +70 increase.

Niva: Normal damage +5 increase.

Tria: Skill regeneration +30% increase.

[u][b]Metal Kim: Summon duration +20% => Summon duration +30% increase.

Walker7154: Skill regeneration +30% increase.

Hwaleem: Skill regeneration +50% increase => Skill regeneration +30% increase.

grandangel: Skill regeneration +30% increase.

Drakong: Awakening duration +7 seconds increase.

Jack the Ripper: Attack speed +20% increase.

_Chesha: Skill projectile duration +7 seconds increase.

Weirinom: Awakening duration +20 seconds increase.

Beretta: Awakening duration +3 seconds increase.

Dustin: Attack speed +30% increase.

Xenon: Skill damage +2 increase.

[Adjustments to "Class Enhancement Cards" (Center) in the Card Box]

-Earth's Protection: Area-type skill damage +2 increase → Area-type skill damage +2 increase.

-Maximum number of ??'s Protection cards obtainable: 5 → 3

[Unit Balance Adjustments]

-Assassin

Attack speed: 0.45s → 0.3s

-Sniper Class

Maximum attackable enemies for all sniping units: 2

(Sniper, Agent, Marksman, Headshot)

[Boss Attack Pattern Adjustments]

-Terra

Fixed the projectile position error in the earthquake pattern where rocks are rising.

-Bella

Fixed the projectile position error in the spinning sweep pattern.

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

Current Ch.2[Unknown Sea] is a difficult chapter that we developed for users with a high degree of understanding.

However, contrary to our intention, we checked the situation that is more difficult and requires more control and made additional difficulty adjustments.

We continue to work hard to develop the game toward completion and we are working hard to help users have fun through Defenden.

For all the users who enjoy Defendut

Thank you for always good reviews and feedback.