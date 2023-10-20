Patch 01.06

● Changed quality of textures for inputs

● Added a marker to better guide players towards the caves with Probes on Day 14.

● Damages received by Moon are reduced in the bunker of Sector C.

● Fix a bug making the guitar achievement too difficult to obtain

● Fix an issue with some UI elements keeping their chromatic aberration even if the option was disabled.

● Some fixes have been made in texts and credits.

● Improve streaming logic to fix some crashes related to level transitions