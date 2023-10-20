 Skip to content

Under The Waves update for 20 October 2023

Patch 01.06

Patch 01.06

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Changed quality of textures for inputs
● Added a marker to better guide players towards the caves with Probes on Day 14.
● Damages received by Moon are reduced in the bunker of Sector C.
● Fix a bug making the guitar achievement too difficult to obtain
● Fix an issue with some UI elements keeping their chromatic aberration even if the option was disabled.
● Some fixes have been made in texts and credits.
● Improve streaming logic to fix some crashes related to level transitions

Changed files in this update

