● Changed quality of textures for inputs
● Added a marker to better guide players towards the caves with Probes on Day 14.
● Damages received by Moon are reduced in the bunker of Sector C.
● Fix a bug making the guitar achievement too difficult to obtain
● Fix an issue with some UI elements keeping their chromatic aberration even if the option was disabled.
● Some fixes have been made in texts and credits.
● Improve streaming logic to fix some crashes related to level transitions
Under The Waves update for 20 October 2023
Patch 01.06
