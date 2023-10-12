 Skip to content

Casino Resort Tower update for 12 October 2023

[GAME QUICKFIX] v0.7FB

Build 12424352

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXES:
  • Resolved the issue of the CEO being unable to be assigned to maintenance work after the update.
  • Fixed the issue of the edit route button on the patrol info UI box remaining highlighted after quitting.
  • Fixed the problem of sauna lights persistently rendering during an overlay.
  • Resolved the issue of customers occasionally waiting for the casino cashier even when it's unoccupied.

