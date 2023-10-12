[GAME QUICKFIX] v0.7FB

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
FIXES:
- Resolved the issue of the CEO being unable to be assigned to maintenance work after the update.
- Fixed the issue of the edit route button on the patrol info UI box remaining highlighted after quitting.
- Fixed the problem of sauna lights persistently rendering during an overlay.
- Resolved the issue of customers occasionally waiting for the casino cashier even when it's unoccupied.
