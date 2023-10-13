Chronotopia: Second Skin is now out!

That’s it. After so many years, so much waiting, Chronotopia: Second Skin is now officially released on Steam! It feels so surreal, it’s hasn’t it me yet.

I want to take some time to thank everyone who’s been with me on this journey, everyone who helped me and cheered for me despite the hardships. And I want to thank everyone who supported the Kickstarter and everyone who showed interested for the game, it truly means the world to me.

I really hope you will enjoy Chronotopia’s story. If so, be sure to leave a review or a comment to share your thoughts about the game. It will help us a lot as we’re a small team and visibility is everything these days.