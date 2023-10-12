- Various fixes and safety checks
Dinky Guardians update for 12 October 2023
v1.10 - 12/10/2023 14:09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349041
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update