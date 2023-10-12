WAR & PEACE 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12424219 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

The this major update will have at least the following scope:

AI for Waterloo scenario

Land movement replay feature so that you may see what has done AI or your opponent on his last movement phase.

Performance supply, movement

Possibility to surrender a 2P-game directly from the saved game tile which allows to delete the game afterwards.

Possibility to review battle result at the force’s level.

Also included with direct Steam access the updated PDF guide`