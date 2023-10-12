WAR & PEACE 1.1

The this major update will have at least the following scope:
- AI for Waterloo scenario
- Land movement replay feature so that you may see what has done AI or your opponent on his last movement phase.
- Performance supply, movement
- Possibility to surrender a 2P-game directly from the saved game tile which allows to delete the game afterwards.
- Possibility to review battle result at the force’s level.
Also included with direct Steam access the updated PDF guide`
- Calibri font
- Searchable text
- Added more tables
- Miscellaneous fixes
Changed files in this update