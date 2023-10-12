 Skip to content

War and Peace update for 12 October 2023

WAR & PEACE 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The this major update will have at least the following scope:

  • AI for Waterloo scenario
  • Land movement replay feature so that you may see what has done AI or your opponent on his last movement phase.
  • Performance supply, movement
  • Possibility to surrender a 2P-game directly from the saved game tile which allows to delete the game afterwards.
  • Possibility to review battle result at the force’s level.

Also included with direct Steam access the updated PDF guide`

  • Calibri font
  • Searchable text
  • Added more tables
  • Miscellaneous fixes

