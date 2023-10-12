Major QoL Update v0.2.00

This new update is set on making the player navigate the game better and adds lots of new things!

Note: If 'Backups' folder does not exist, it will be created and open the Settings Window. Please backup your save as this is cautionary to preserve your saved data.

Major Update v0.2.00.

Bugs, Feedback and Suggestions Reported/Given by Community on Discord. (Thank you!)

Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.

Restart Steam

If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:

Join our Discord.

Go to our Bug Report forum

Patch Notes

General

New Store has been added. You can access the store from the Top Right panel. The Store will allow you to spend the credits and seasonal event tokens you accumulate. Please note; the store is in-game currency only and will not have any IRL currency whatsoever.

New Seasonal event system has been added. This new system will allow the player to farm for event tokens and use them in the Store.

New Seasonal Event: Halloween. Tokens "Pumpkins" can be obtained by Dwarves doing any action; Combat, Mining, Looting, Digging, etc.

Camera

Camera's last position will now save.

Camera will now follow a floor or dwarf if selected. Dwarf has priority over floors if followed, but if you want to follow a floor it will cancel following a Dwarf.

AI

Dwarf

Dwarves will now get experience when killing enemies.

Dwarves will now get experience when picking items up.

Dwarves now have a unique Id to tell them apart (besides naming them). This is mainly for the new UI changes.

Rework for Dwarves trying to find the closest loot item. Dwarves will now go through a range check and the range will become bigger the further away items are to preserve resources for performance. Dwarves will also iterate through items that drop closer to them if they don't already have a loot target. If a target is set before an item spawned they are going to go to that one first.

Placeables

Workbench

Removed the limitation for placing a Workbench.

Guide

Added a confirmation when you click the Skip Guide button. Just in case you accidentially click it.

Artwork

Overhauled all Dwarf animations and VFX.

Fixed all Dwarf animations because they were incorrect. The Dwarf animations were offset and made them look like they were jumping when hitting, etc. They weren't supposed to be looking like they were jumping.

Fixed discoloration that's noticable for all of the artwork.

Rework for Dwarf Mining and Attack animations, including VFX (the fancy light animation when attacking, mining, etc)

Added Digging and Looting animation (not fully implemented yet)

UI

Floors & Areas

Completely overhauled this window with all quality of life changes and player suggestions.

By default, the camera will follow floor 1 if it's not following a dwarf. You can go to Floors & Areas window and click 'Unfollow' to unfollow the floor.

Added a better snap to area. It's also a bit more dyanmic.

Added a new option for the camera to follow dwarves mining new areas within a floor. It will basically follow the newly created areas.

Added a new option to change area reset without having to wait for the reset door. You will be able to see which floors have reset toggled and the background color will change to red when a floor is resetting, giving you an indication if it's resetting or not.

Added a new option for the camera to snap to placeable objects (Doors, Furnaces, etc) so you don't have to try and find what area they're in. I still recommend creating those in Area 1-5 so you know where they are at, instead of fighting where you created them.

Dwarves Window

Added a better overview of Dwarves. It's way more organized now.

Added a Edit Name button to rename your Dwarf. Minimum name character limit is 3.

Added a View Stats button to view that Dwarf's stats.

Added a color 'select' when you're viewing a Dwarf's stats. That way you know which Dwarf's stats you're viewing.

Added a follow button. You will now be able to have the camera follow a Dwarf.

Settings Window

Added a Backup Save button to backup your save. This will help you preserve your save just in case something bad happens.

Placeable Build Window

Remember, this window shows up when selecting a ground tile.

Overhauled look. It was pretty barren before.

Added information when selecting objects. You can double click an object to place it down if it's unlocked.

Dwarf Stat Window

This window will no longer close the Dwarves Window.

Tooltip

Tooltip will now show on the top right under the buttons panel.

Tooltip had a makeover. It looks so much better now.

Reset Door

Removed the "No" option from the decide window. The decide window will always show until you make a decision to reset or not.

Added a confirmation to the Reset Door if you want to reset after clicking the Reset button.

Fixes

General

Fixed the game not checking if everything has loaded correctly before saving on game exit. This could potentially stop your save from being overwritten if a load error occurred.

World Generation

Resetting a floor will now give the amount of fuel inserted into a Furnace, Crusher, etc. back to your materials.

Resetting a floor will now give the amount of ore, crushed ore or item loot inserted into a Furnace, Crusher, etc. back to your materials.

Fixed a placeable objects list not clearing after a floor reset. This caused a UI error when trying to access Floors & Areas window.

Placeables

Fixed certain materials having a negative value. This only happened if you tried to use a fuel source with a material that you didn't have.

Fixed when clicking on a fuel source and a furnace, crusher, etc allowed you to use materials that weren't gathered yet.

Materials used for a fuel source will no longer show if you don't have that material. This prevents clicking on it and it bugging out thinking you own that material.

UI

General

Fixed when clicking in an open window you can click behind that UI window.

Settings Window

Fixed when unmuting audio it wouldn't uncheck 'Muteall'. It will now unmute everything once you change audio if mute all was selected.

Dwarves Window

Status Text will no longer update if the Dwarves window is closed. This was a potential performance issue.

Fixed Floor 2 always being selected by default when opening the Dwarves Window. It will now select Floor 1 by default.

Dwarven Book

Fixed constant refresh for perks after a new area was created if the Dwarven Book is open. It will now check if newly unlocked perks aren't showing then refresh the tab you have selected.

Fixed Standard Notation format causing a text overlap. It will now only show an integer value instead returning double.

Fixed certain perks taking materials before checking if you have all the materials required to purchase that perk. It will now properly check for all of those materials without taking anything unless you CAN unlock it.

AI

Dwarf

Fixed Dwarves y offset due to destination. Dwarves should no longer be at an offset when they load in the game. This was happening when their default destination wasn't anything but 0.

Fixed idle animation not playing when dwarves are idle.

Fixed Dwarves hitting air when there's nothing else to mine.

Fixed Combat Damage returning -1. It wasn't properly implemented. The points spent in Combat Hit Damage should calculate based on how many points you put in to Combat Hit Damage perk.

Fixed Combat Hit Speed returning incorrect value and assigning an incorrect value when upgraded.

Reset Door

Fixed Reset Door decide window not showing on game load and when the Reset Door spawns.

Fixed an error when the Reset Door loaded and it tried to set its toggle value when it didn't exist.

What's Next?

Not every suggestion was in this update as I wanted it to be. From suggestions, I'll be adding a zoom out feature, destroying placeables and more information regarding how the game works in a whole (mostly Dwarven Book rework -- see below). I will also be looking into spawning areas in a 'dark' immersive way seeing most people suggested this -- we'll see how it impacts performance down the road if implemented.

Dig mechanic so you're able to farm water and lava. It was supposed to be this update but I need to finish implementing the animations.

Looting animations

Placeables Quality of Life because they are very basic right now and need to show more valuable information. This will include destroying placeables and Dwarf selection to be more obvious (for example, telling the different between dwarves in a workbench, etc).

Dwarven Book overhaul. Currently it okay for now, but I want to make it more user-friendly.

Pump and Pipes update. Dig mechanic is the default way until you can unlock a better way, and Pump and Pipes update will be the 'better' way to farm water and lava.

More Store buy options. Right now there's 3 basic things to purchase.

Add the different cosmetics. However, I'm thinking of adding special abilities to these to make some cosmetics and some special upgrades. It's a work-in-progress at the moment.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2220570/Dwarves_Mining_Idle/