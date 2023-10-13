Fixed the problem that the interface display was not refreshed in time after the discovery of special fish in the fishery.
Fixed the problem that the power confrontation function cannot be unlocked under special circumstances.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 13 October 2023
October 14th, 2023 Patch Updates
Fixed the problem that the interface display was not refreshed in time after the discovery of special fish in the fishery.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update