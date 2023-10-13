 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 13 October 2023

October 14th, 2023 Patch Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12424049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that the interface display was not refreshed in time after the discovery of special fish in the fishery.
Fixed the problem that the power confrontation function cannot be unlocked under special circumstances.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161441 Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link