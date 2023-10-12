 Skip to content

Heads Will Roll: Reforged update for 12 October 2023

Patch 1.05 — More Bugfixes and UX improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12423833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.05 is live!

Fixes

  1. Fixed several bugs that made 'Proceed' button inactive in the earlier chapters, softlocking players.
  2. Fixed a bug that occured when the player ettempted to fix mechanical drum magazine.
  3. Fixed a bug that forced the marauder leader to spawn with incorrect visual model and led to game crash.
  4. Fixed a bug that allowed some non-boss enemies to spawn with two-handed weapon and a shield simultaneously.
  5. Fixed a bug the showed incorrect names for special items sets in inventory.
  6. Fixed a bug that prevented some players from unlocking the Fall of Goliath achievement despite defeating him.
  7. Fixed a bug that allowed to infinitely start Olivia's pixel huntung section.
  8. Fixed a bug that broke the AI of computer characters during the 'knight v bandits' scavenge event forcing them to skip their turns.
  9. Fixed some incorrect interactions with the luck stat in combat.
  10. Fixed several smaller bugs and glitches.

Added and changed

  1. Added a confirmation screen for 'Reset profile' action.
  2. Added new visual model for Estoc.
  3. Reworked torture mask item (the vitality bonus is now only applied while the item is equipped).
  4. Increased craftsmaship requirements for repairing mechanical drum magazine.
  5. Added a forced save when the player quits an HWR playthrough through the main menu button instead of 'Save & Quit' option in game. This should prevent players from losing their progress if they quit the game that way.
  6. Added an increased base armor break chance for wo handed axes and one handed axes (to a lesser extent).
  7. Lowered chance of low-level enemies spawning with poison (primarily relates to the first couple of militiamen encounters).

A big thank you to everyone who helps me with finding and fixing bugs!

HWR's Discord: https://discord.gg/xndPrtZMeT

1917 Studios

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 687801 Depot 687801
  • Loading history…
