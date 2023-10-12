Patch 1.05 — More Bugfixes and UX improvements

Patch 1.05 is live!
Fixes
- Fixed several bugs that made 'Proceed' button inactive in the earlier chapters, softlocking players.
- Fixed a bug that occured when the player ettempted to fix mechanical drum magazine.
- Fixed a bug that forced the marauder leader to spawn with incorrect visual model and led to game crash.
- Fixed a bug that allowed some non-boss enemies to spawn with two-handed weapon and a shield simultaneously.
- Fixed a bug the showed incorrect names for special items sets in inventory.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some players from unlocking the Fall of Goliath achievement despite defeating him.
- Fixed a bug that allowed to infinitely start Olivia's pixel huntung section.
- Fixed a bug that broke the AI of computer characters during the 'knight v bandits' scavenge event forcing them to skip their turns.
- Fixed some incorrect interactions with the luck stat in combat.
- Fixed several smaller bugs and glitches.
Added and changed
- Added a confirmation screen for 'Reset profile' action.
- Added new visual model for Estoc.
- Reworked torture mask item (the vitality bonus is now only applied while the item is equipped).
- Increased craftsmaship requirements for repairing mechanical drum magazine.
- Added a forced save when the player quits an HWR playthrough through the main menu button instead of 'Save & Quit' option in game. This should prevent players from losing their progress if they quit the game that way.
- Added an increased base armor break chance for wo handed axes and one handed axes (to a lesser extent).
- Lowered chance of low-level enemies spawning with poison (primarily relates to the first couple of militiamen encounters).
A big thank you to everyone who helps me with finding and fixing bugs!
HWR's Discord: https://discord.gg/xndPrtZMeT
1917 Studios
