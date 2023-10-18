Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered v.2.1012.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Today’s update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered contains various optimizations and fixes. We’ve made CPU performance improvements for ray-tracing, and made performance and stability improvements for ray-tracing on AMD GPUs.

Intel Xe Super Sampling has been updated to version 1.2, with support for dynamic resolution scaling. This update also tweaks the launcher interface to fit better on low resolutions or high DPI scaling screens. See the patch notes below for more details on changes in this update.

Thanks everyone for playing and for sharing feedback that helped us to further improve the game!

Patch Notes

Corrected an issue with left stick diagonal controller input when Steam Input is not active.

Adjusted the launcher to fit on screens with low resolutions or high DPI scaling settings.

Updated Intel XeSS to version 1.2.0, with support for dynamic resolution scaling.

Improvements to CPU performance for ray-tracing and crowd spawning.

Performance and stability improvements for ray-tracing on AMD GPUs.

Stability improvements for AMD RDNA 3 GPUs.

Fixed an issue that caused heavy screen blur when using an upscaler on very low resolutions.

Resolved a crash that could occur when changing resolution and dynamic resolution scaling at the same time in Display settings