Rune Gate update for 12 October 2023

Patch Note v 0.90 New Runes and Augments

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds 20 new Augments and 10 new Runes, along with a few reworks and a new dodge mechanic.
The main purpose for this update is to encourage different play styles for each element.
Here are the changes:

Lightning

Reworked Current, to add a new way to deal damage but also consistent with the theme of lightning runes:
Current- Deal x Lightning Damage to a neighbor when you are attacked, and to you if none exists, stackable

To make Current more useable, the following lightning runes are reworked and added them back to the pool:

Jolt - Receive x extra damage, stackable, halve after taken damage (Old Current)
Jump Start - Trigger Current 2 times.
Trigger - Apply X Current to target, X is 50% of target's Jolt count

In the meantime, adding following Augments:
Flow - Every 3rd attack move you use also applies 4 Current
Pressure - JumpStart triggers Current 2 more times.
Attract - Your attacks apply Aggro to your target

Since automatically applying Static to enemy units is not that useful, Static Shock is now reworked
Static Shock - Your Lightning Damage has 20% chance to apply 4 Current

Earth

In order to make Poison and Spike more viable, adding following runes:

Sick - Trigger target's Poison once.
Release - Deal 2X Earth Damage to a random target, X is your Spike count, halve your Spike

And a new rune within the dodge system:
Evade - Dodge your next incoming attack this turn.

New Augments:
Viper - For Every Point of Poison the target has, raise your Attack Damage by 2%, can not by higher than 100%
Hex - For Every 3rd attack played, apply X poison to target, X is your Regrow Count.
Elusive - Your Evade Rune can evade one more attack.
Reserve - Release no longer reduce your Spike.

Ice

Frostbite is triggered after attack, which is not quite useful in the late game when enemies have high damage.
So I reworked Chill and Cold and added them back into the game, to add a new way to reduce and deal damage.

Chill - Target deals x less damage, stackable, halve
Cold - Deal X Ice Damage to target, X is 50% of target's Chill

New Augments:

Hard Bite - For every 3 attack moves played, deal 100% of target's Frostbite as Ice Damage.
Cold Snap - Your Cold Runes now deals 100% of target's Chill as Ice Damage.
Stone Cold - Whenever you are attacked, apply 3 Chill to your Attacker
Chiller - Every time you apply Frostbite, also apply 1 Chill.

Fire

Fire runes are generally high risk and high damage, that's why I reworked Fury and Offer:
Fury - Deal and receive X extra damage, stackable, halve.
Offer - Receive 10 Fire Damage, gain 2 energy.

New Augment:
Lunatic - When you have Frenzy Active, gain 4 Fury at the start of every turn

Light

2 new runes are added within the dodge system:
Dodge - You have 30% chance to dodge your incoming attacks.
Blind - Target attacks have a 30% chance to miss this turn.

Power and Radiant are relatively weaker compared to other elements, the following augments are added to change that:

Power Play - Your Power can now deal one more attack before removed.
Judge - When you have Power active, your attack targets receive X Suppress, X is 20% of your attack damage.
Oppressor - When your attack target has 0 blocks, deal X extra damage, X is 50% of target's Suppress count.
Luminous - Radiant can damage one more target.

Some augments are now useless after a list of updates, they are now reworked:

Clear of Mind - Your Purify and Bless now removes 1 more effect.
Benediction - Your Ward, Fortify, Aegis lasts one more turn.

Dark

To make HP change a more useful mean to attack, the following runes are added and reworked:

Curse - Target Lose x HP for every debuff it has
Destroy - Target lose 10% of its current HP

In order to make Rend more stackable, the following Augments are added:

Corruptor - When you have Corrupt active, every time you attack, apply 5 Rend
Conjure - Increase 5% Attack damage for every Debuff the target has.
Slicer - If target has no armor, you apply 2 extra Rend
Dark Knight - Your attacks apply 1 Rend for every debuff the target has.

These are the core changes of this update. I've also adjusted a few Synergy Runes and fixed a few bugs. I'll be mostly focusing on updating enemy units next and fixing any bugs that come up in the following days.

Changed files in this update

