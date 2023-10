Share · View all patches · Build 12423569 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 12:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Added new days (4-6) to the gameplay, expanding the horizons of exploration and adventure.

Many new animations have been introduced, enriching the visual perception and making the game world more lively and dynamic.

New dialogs with characters have been added, deepening the story and revealing new aspects of interaction.

Continuation of the story: discover new chapters of the thrilling story as you progress to solve mysteries and achieve your goals in the game world.