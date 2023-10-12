[East Asia Region] PVP&PVE Ranking Event Winners Announced

**Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.
Thank you to the testers who participated in the "Blackstigma - Aim for the Top 20!" event
during Week 1 of EA Regionals testing.
Here are the top 20 testers who have mastered Black Stigma. **
[Top 20 Kill Them All Mods]
- Kill Them All modes were selected based on the information displayed in "RECORD" obtained through play during PVP hours (12:00-00:00) during the Week 1 test period.
Ranking information is based on your final score, excluding any points earned or deducted for playing in Custom mode.
[Challenge Mode TOP 20]
- Challenge modes were selected based on the information displayed in the "RECORD" information obtained through play during the Week 1 test period.
[Winner's Rewards]
- Rewards will be awarded for each Kill Them All mode and Challenge mode. In case of multiple wins, the rewards will be combined.
[color=lightgreen]# To confirm the winner and deliver the event prizes, please email[/color]
[color=lightgreen]to operation@boldplaygames.com by November 11th
according to the form below [/color]
[color=lightgreen] Title : BLACK STIGMA Alpha Test Event Winner [/color]
[color=lightgreen] Contents[/color]
[color=lightgreen]- Game Nickname[/color]
[color=lightgreen]- Steam ID[/color]
[color=yellow][How to check Steam ID][/color]
[color=yellow]1. Log in with your Steam account [/color]
[color=yellow]2. Click your user name (top right) and click 'Account Information'[/color]
[color=yellow]3. Check your Steam ID 17-digit number and add it to your email[/color]
- Note:
- If the application is not received by November 11th, 2023, the prize may be cancelled.
- The Steam unique ID sent to you will be deleted immediately after confirming the winner without keeping it.
Thank you.
BLACK STIGMA TEAM
