[East Asia Region] PVP&PVE Ranking Event Winners Announced

**Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

Thank you to the testers who participated in the "Blackstigma - Aim for the Top 20!" event

during Week 1 of EA Regionals testing.

Here are the top 20 testers who have mastered Black Stigma. **

[Top 20 Kill Them All Mods]





Kill Them All modes were selected based on the information displayed in "RECORD" obtained through play during PVP hours (12:00-00:00) during the Week 1 test period.

Ranking information is based on your final score, excluding any points earned or deducted for playing in Custom mode.

[Challenge Mode TOP 20]





Challenge modes were selected based on the information displayed in the "RECORD" information obtained through play during the Week 1 test period.

[Winner's Rewards]

Rewards will be awarded for each Kill Them All mode and Challenge mode. In case of multiple wins, the rewards will be combined.

[color=lightgreen]# To confirm the winner and deliver the event prizes, please email[/color]

[color=lightgreen]to operation@boldplaygames.com by November 11th

according to the form below [/color]

[color=lightgreen] Title : BLACK STIGMA Alpha Test Event Winner [/color]

[color=lightgreen] Contents[/color]

[color=lightgreen]- Game Nickname[/color]

[color=lightgreen]- Steam ID[/color]

[color=yellow][How to check Steam ID][/color]

[color=yellow]1. Log in with your Steam account [/color]

[color=yellow]2. Click your user name (top right) and click 'Account Information'[/color]

[color=yellow]3. Check your Steam ID 17-digit number and add it to your email[/color]

Note:

If the application is not received by November 11th, 2023, the prize may be cancelled. The Steam unique ID sent to you will be deleted immediately after confirming the winner without keeping it.

Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA TEAM