New Update # Bug Fix

Game Version: v0.2.3
New Additions
- Drag Race, Top Pist, Town, Auction, and Car Market cars are now being saved!
- A show/hide button for floors has been added to the office editing mode.
[hr] [/hr]
Updates
- The delete button has been re-added to the office editing mode.
- Saving and loading times have been significantly reduced.
- The number of vehicle slots on the computer and tablet has been increased to 100.
[hr] [/hr]
Fixed Bugs
Drag Race
- Fixed the issue where the player's car couldn't enter the race even when it wasn't damaged.
- Fixed the problem of cars flipping the next day when the player abandoned the car in the drag race area.
Top Pist
- Fixed the issue where the player's car became sellable after leaving the speed test area from time to time.
Car Market
- Fixed the problem of cars flipping the next day when the player left the car in the trade area.
UI
- Corrected the localization of travel prices, which always included the dollar symbol in the travel panel.
- Fixed the issue with the loading of screen text translations.
- Fixed the bug that caused the player's bank payment not to update.
- Fixed the issue where the player would teleport and be unable to enter the office when pressing the respawn key during training.
- Pressing "F1" key no longer opens the developer console.
- Resolved errors occurring at a resolution of 2560x1080.
- Corrected the translation of office screen text.
- Fixed occasional mixing issue in the credit section.
- Fixed the bug causing the user interface to remain when exiting the race track scene.
Office
- A wall cannot be placed where the button next to the new elevator is located.
- The Edit Mode icon was changing when we moved the computer.
General
- Fixed the issue of some vehicles not being able to open the garage door.
- Fixed the error of the game camera getting damaged/changed while driving and causing constant shaking.
- The player cannot resolve the credit issue.
- Fixed a bug that caused the size of some cars to increase during adjustment.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze in service areas.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when pressing the escape button during fast travel.
- Fixed a bug that caused sleep to continuously freeze the game.
- Fixed the issue where the weather and time weren't updating when the player woke up in the morning.
- Fixed city traffic accidents.
- Fixed the issue of decoration prices not being reasonable.
- The first car in the tutorial is sellable for any fixed price issue.
- In the tutorial, the player buys and puts up a car for sale. Customers started coming, but the player's car wasn't for sale, and no dialogue could be initiated with the customers. The issue has been resolved.
Red Axe Games Team
Changed files in this update