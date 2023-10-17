Our FREE Undead Lair update is available NOW

Double double, toil and trouble…

We've got some spine-tingling news for you just in time for the spookiest season of the year. The undead have taken over Dungeon Golf with the chilling Undead Lair update, and the best part? It's OUT NOW and absolutely FREE! 👻

If you're a fan of our crazy golf mayhem, you're in for a treat. We've unleashed a brand new 6-hole golf course, and it's not your average fairway. Picture this: a sinister, swampy graveyard, tombstones galore, and a bunch of loathsome creatures guarding your way. It's like Halloween came early! We've even thrown in some pumpkins and creepy crawlers for good measure. We believe in sprucing up the place (it's called interior design, folks).

Don't stop at just the course! We've cooked up 9 fiendishly fun challenges in the Creepy Classic Golf Quest, complete with upgraded CPU opponents to put your skills to the test. And here's the kicker – it won't cost you a single penny. That's right, Undead Lair is a permanent addition to the game, and it's yours for FREE.

Never played Dungeon Golf before? It's like mini golf, but with a twist. Venture through dungeons, avoid traps, and take on monsters to become the ultimate Dungeon Golf champion. You can challenge up to 3 friends online or locally, or take on the solo story mode. We've got 8 quirky characters, each with their own unique abilities. Trust us; regular golf will feel plain and boring after this!

And if you already own Dungeon Golf, there's no need to delay. You can download the Undead Lair update for free starting today.

That's it for now, golfing ghouls! Get ready to tee off in the Undead Lair and have a spooktacular time!

See you on the course for tricks and treats! 👻🎃

The Ants 🐜

