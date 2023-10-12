- New multi-turreted tank: War Beast Char 2C!
- Increase magazine capacity, rate of fire, and reload time for Pz.I B.
- That's all for today. There will be more new features tomorrow:)
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 12 October 2023
0.3.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
