Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 12 October 2023

0.3.24

Build 12423398

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New multi-turreted tank: War Beast Char 2C!
  • Increase magazine capacity, rate of fire, and reload time for Pz.I B.
  • That's all for today. There will be more new features tomorrow:)

