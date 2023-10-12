-
The collection function has been updated, and you can switch the display of the collection-chess game by clicking the button on the left side of the chess game list. In the creation interface, you can create a new collection and use it as your classification, collection, and level package
Update new chessgame as Asian Chess, Digital Puzzle, mills.etc
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 12 October 2023
V1.3.0 version update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
