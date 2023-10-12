 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 12 October 2023

V1.3.0 version update instructions

Build 12423313

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The collection function has been updated, and you can switch the display of the collection-chess game by clicking the button on the left side of the chess game list. In the creation interface, you can create a new collection and use it as your classification, collection, and level package

  2. Update new chessgame as Asian Chess, Digital Puzzle, mills.etc

