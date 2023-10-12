Chronicles of Vaeltaja Hot Fix

- Fixed a bug that broke camping after entering or leaving the Undergroung Passage.
- Fixed a bug that allowed entering the Wizard's Tower, as it is not fully developed yet.
- Lowered Divri's agility to give the party better chance to attack first and to lower the damage they deal.
