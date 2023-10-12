 Skip to content

Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 12 October 2023

Chronicles of Vaeltaja Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12423163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that broke camping after entering or leaving the Undergroung Passage.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed entering the Wizard's Tower, as it is not fully developed yet.
  • Lowered Divri's agility to give the party better chance to attack first and to lower the damage they deal.

