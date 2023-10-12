 Skip to content

Wavecade update for 12 October 2023

v1.6.3 (Patch 1)

v1.6.3 (Patch 1) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This fixes various minor bugs found by testers for Wavecade. Please let us know on discord if you encounter issues or just want to provide feedback.

All info at our website

