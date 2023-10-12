V1.0.28 Update

New

Added Resonance Skills: Ice Element and Frost Element.



Adjustment

Decreased volume of certain high-frequency sound effects.

Adjusted skill star rating display.- Adjusted game screen rendering effects.

Adjusted summoning logic: 80% chance of prioritizing nearby enemies of the protagonist, 20% chance of targeting enemies near the summon itself.

Increased size of summoning circle based on the summon's size.

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where boss loot chests could potentially not drop purple artifacts.

Fixed an issue with incorrect focus in the lobby city building UI.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "