Denver, The Last King
Woggosaur Pup
Balance Changes
BUFFS
Armored Escort
- Shield count 2 > 3
- The new design was a little too cautious, but we aren't ready to give up on this version till we have seen it at a more viable power level. It might even need more help than this, but small steps is still the safer approach.
Frostberry Bearer
- Instead, cast Glenn's Brew
- Speed 6 > 4
- Haste on a half-dead already targeted minion seems to have been underwhelming, even with the healing. Glenn's Brew should be the more interesting version. Slowing the move speed should allow the bear to be behind others more often so as to actually get to use its charges.
Future Past
- Mana 4 > 3
- The mana increase on the future cards were a safety measure when we changed them to be more stable. That safety seems to not have been necessary.
Future Present
- Mana 9 > 8
Glenn's Brew
- Healing 150 > 175
King Puff
- Perk 2 CD 22 > 20
- Pick-up range increased
- More usability hopefully without increasing the power so much that he becomes oppressive in high skill 1v1.
Skeleton Crew
- Count 2 > 3
Zealots of the Burning Fist
- Damage 70 > 80
REBALANCE
Caber Tosser
- Revelry: Gain Rage and give enemies Slow
- Caber Tosser getting a new log to throw with revelry is simply too strong. Being able to use Mountain Gale or a minion spawn as something comparable to a Fireball on top of its regular effect is too strong and too easy. This is a first step in trying to get to a better place with him.
Harmful Souls
- Damage 70 > 80
- No longer adds towards accursed ascension.
- Simplifying it by removing a mechanic that does very little for the playability of the card.
Haunting Hugger
- HP 50 > 75
- No longer adds towards accursed ascension.
- Simplifying it by removing a mechanic that does very little for the playability of the card.
Mountainshaper
- Max Ground Rupture count 5 > 10
- Damage 125 > 65
- Charge duration 7 > 4
- Reduce width
- We've been wanting to do something like this for a while. It's a high mana cost legendary spell, so it needs to be powerful and impactful, but covering both lanes in what is often a full clear is just over the top.
Nyrvir's Breath
- Damage 130 > 150
- Deals no extra damage on Accursed Ascension.
- Accursed Ascension Skeleton count 8 > 10
- Having a card like this go from barely worth playing before activation to one of the strongest in the game after seems like a bad idea in hindsight.
R3-KT
- Perk 1: Add a one-use Shadow Dance to deck every 20 secs
- Perk 2: Reduce Perk 1 cooldown by 5 secs
- Perk 3: Whenever you play Shadow Dance, add a one-use One-Punch Blast to your hand (cannot be stacked)
- Perk 3: One-Punch Blast is discarded when R3-KT dies in the field.
- Perk 3: One-Punch Blast Deals 50% damage to Masters
- Remove the 4+ Mana bonus on basic attack
- Attack Cooldown 1 > 0.75
- We wanted to make his perk 3 more impactful without it becoming a cheesy gimmick. This rework removes his ability to spam shadow dance and doesn't give him the option to spam perk 3, while it hopefully makes the whole master more dynamic and makes perk 3 feel like a relevant aspect of the play experience.
Shield-captain Avea
- Rework: Whenever Avea shields another Minion, gain Legion (1)
- Shield of Light CD 12 > 10
- Health 450 > 500
- The quest mechanic was always problematic. This is an attempt at finding a new identity for her.
NERFS
- Highland Huntress
- Attack Cooldown 1.2 > 1.5
- Damage 40 > 45
Morellia
- Perk 1 - Skeletons - count 4 > 3
- Perk 2 - Skeletons - count 8 > 6
Rapid Response Reserves
- Plasma Marines summoned 6 > 5
- RRR has a very high play rate but is really not that impressive when looking at its win rate. This might seem like an underwhelming nerf, but it’s hitting what is arguably the strongest play in its cycle.
Rimargaal's Breath
- Dam 180 > 150
- This is a direct revert of a buff it got a few patches ago. Essentially an admission that that buff was not warranted.
Settsu
- Increased summoning sickness
Volco
- Perk 1 CD 15 > 17
FIXES
- Fixed multiple Future cards sharing the same cycle.
- Fixed Skeleton Horde missing preview
- Fixed Dragon Ball incorrectly doing full damage to masters.
- Fixed Outlander Piloted costing 1 tech.
- Fixed Sapphire Pebble being able to jump into the middle gap.
- Fixed Grasping Thorns summoning skeletons for the wrong team.
