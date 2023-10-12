- Announcement: Due to the overflow of values in the Opera, we have decided to clear the ranking data after October 16, 2023. The development team has modified the relevant chess pieces and bugs to ensure that data does not overflow. Please forgive any inconvenience caused.
- Optimization: Highly Toxic Nest has been strengthened.
- Optimization: Highly Toxic Nest has added 4 poison related achievements.
LuckLand update for 12 October 2023
【DevLog】Highly Toxic Nest has been strengthened 2023.10.12
