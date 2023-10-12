 Skip to content

Warlords Under Siege update for 12 October 2023

Engine update

Build 12422705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We received reports of the game crashing on some systems. We have updated the Unity Engine to the latest LTS version, which solves the issue for some players.

