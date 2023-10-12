Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12422552 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

We're back with hotfix 4.0.5, which brings with it a round of fixes targeting critical Battle AI bugs.

Fixed an issue with Battle AI melee target selection indecisiveness when in contact with multiple opposing units; as a result they should drop attack orders less often.

Fixed an issue where the AI would assign a disproportionate number of units to hunt down opposing outlying units, leaving a skeleton crew to perform the main assault. We've flipped this so the AI should dedicate most of its force to the main engagement and not send its entire force to chase that one pesky outrider.

Fixed an issue where player units with the transformation ability would occasionally trigger the AI's scouting behaviour. The underlying issue stems from how we handle transforming units, which are actually two separate units that swap places. When transforming, the AI would lose track of the original and assume it had gone into hiding, causing it to occasionally swap into scouting mode to search for Yuan Bo (The Human) while Yuan Bo (The Dragon!) was bearing down on it.

Addressed crashes that could occur with certain units in siege battles where the AI is defending and has units that crumble, disintegrate or otherwise reach a microscopic amount of remaining strength.

Fixed an issue with the previous Hotfix's Wood Elf outpost changes where some garrison units and effects were missing on certain buildings.

As always, your feedback helps make these changes a reality, so please keep it coming!

If you continue to experience any bugs or issues after updating to 4.0.5, please report them over on our support forums.

Thanks for your ongoing support and patience!

—The Total War Team