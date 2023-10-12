[2023.10.12 5:50 PM~] The problem is that the game can't be started

Hello, esteemed philosophers!

We are 'The Oath of The Peach Garden'.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your sincere interest in and love on '블록과 미연시와 고대 그리스'.

We modified and applied the game like the update contents we announced.

However, after applying the update, there has been a situation where it is impossible to run the game with the missing exe file message.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the inexperienced update.

We will resolve the problem quickly to normalize the game and minimize inconvenience.

As soon as the problem is resolved, we will notify you of the additional notice.

We kindly request your understanding.

Thank you very much.