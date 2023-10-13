 Skip to content

Pharaoh: A New Era update for 13 October 2023

HOTFIX 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12422422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Pharaohs,

We just deployed a new hotfix that addresses a few issues reported by the players.

Changelog - 1.5.2

  • Fixed Mission Khmun's (New Kingdom) text and date that used to loop forever in December once early troop requests timed out. ⚠️Please make sure to restart the mission so the fix will take effect properly.⚠️
  • Royal Burial Tombs no longer requests lamps after completion.

