HOTFIX 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12422422 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 09:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Pharaohs,

We just deployed a new hotfix that addresses a few issues reported by the players.

Changelog - 1.5.2

Fixed Mission Khmun's (New Kingdom) text and date that used to loop forever in December once early troop requests timed out. ⚠️ Please make sure to restart the mission so the fix will take effect properly. ⚠️

⚠️ Royal Burial Tombs no longer requests lamps after completion.

