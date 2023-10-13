HOTFIX 1.5.2

Greetings Pharaohs,
We just deployed a new hotfix that addresses a few issues reported by the players.
Changelog - 1.5.2
- Fixed Mission Khmun's (New Kingdom) text and date that used to loop forever in December once early troop requests timed out. ⚠️Please make sure to restart the mission so the fix will take effect properly.⚠️
- Royal Burial Tombs no longer requests lamps after completion.
