Get Ready for Exoprimal's Holiday Campaign!

Share · View all patches · Build 12422410 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A special cosmetic item can be obtained during the Holiday Campaign.

Be sure to suit up and join the wargames during the period below!

Campaign Period

December 14 (Thur) 12:00 p.m. – December 27 (Wed) 11:59 a.m. JST

December 14 (Thur) 3:00 a.m. – December 27 (Wed) 2:59 a.m. UTC

Reward

Santa Hat

This cosmetic item can be equipped by the 10 default exosuits.



How to Obtain

Complete a Dino Survival mission once during the campaign period.

The Exoprimal team appreciates your interest and support, and we hope to see you in the wargame!