Exoprimal update for 13 October 2023

Get Ready for Exoprimal's Holiday Campaign!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A special cosmetic item can be obtained during the Holiday Campaign.
Be sure to suit up and join the wargames during the period below!

Campaign Period

December 14 (Thur) 12:00 p.m. – December 27 (Wed) 11:59 a.m. JST
December 14 (Thur) 3:00 a.m. – December 27 (Wed) 2:59 a.m. UTC

Reward

Santa Hat
This cosmetic item can be equipped by the 10 default exosuits.

How to Obtain

Complete a Dino Survival mission once during the campaign period.

The Exoprimal team appreciates your interest and support, and we hope to see you in the wargame!

