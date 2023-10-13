Get Ready for Exoprimal's Holiday Campaign!

A special cosmetic item can be obtained during the Holiday Campaign.
Be sure to suit up and join the wargames during the period below!
Campaign Period
December 14 (Thur) 12:00 p.m. – December 27 (Wed) 11:59 a.m. JST
December 14 (Thur) 3:00 a.m. – December 27 (Wed) 2:59 a.m. UTC
Reward
Santa Hat
This cosmetic item can be equipped by the 10 default exosuits.
How to Obtain
Complete a Dino Survival mission once during the campaign period.
The Exoprimal team appreciates your interest and support, and we hope to see you in the wargame!
