Start Over 1.8.1 Update

**Greetings, brave adventurers, and a warm welcome to all our new players! We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated community for the incredible support, feedback, and suggestions you've shared with us. Your passion drives us to create a gaming experience you'll love.

In this latest update, we've tackled some pesky bugs and made exciting changes based on your feedback. Here's a summary of what's been fixed and added:**

Bug Fixes and Changes:

Fixed issue: Loot boxes not spawning and loot boxes multiplayer bug.

Fixed bug: Trading items with random NPCs bug.

Fixed problem: Workbenches' inventory no longer gets destroyed on pickup.

Addressed minor performance issues for smoother gameplay.

Updated Market vendors' sell list for better trading experiences.

New Content and Features:

Craft a worker helmet with an attached flashlight in Workbench Tier 2 for enhanced visibility.





Unleash destruction with the new High Explosive grenade, craftable in the Gunworkbench.

Stay connected with real-time player events notifications in our Start Over Official Discord. Witness the unfolding saga of your fellow players at the "Real-time events" channel.

**We understand that some suggestions and bug fixes didn't make it this time, but fear not! Your ideas are invaluable, and we are committed to addressing them in our upcoming updates.

Stay tuned for more updates. and we're grateful to have you by our side. Thank you once again for your unwavering support.**