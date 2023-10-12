No more DRM!

Hey, I have some good news for you. I've decided to remove the DRM from the game, so you can enjoy it without any restrictions. You can play it offline, on any device, and even make a backup copy if you want. The only downside is that Steam achievements are no longer available, but they were not very interesting anyway (A dumb feature, at least for a game like Sea of Dreams).

I hope you appreciate this gesture of trust and respect. I worked hard to create this game for you, and I want you to have the best experience possible. But please, don't abuse this freedom and share the game illegally. Piracy hurts me and other indie developers who depend on your support. If you like Sea of Dreams, please buy it or recommend it to your friends.

Thank you so much for playing my game. I hope you have fun exploring the Sea of Dreams!