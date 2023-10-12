 Skip to content

Sea of Dreams update for 12 October 2023

No more DRM!

Share · View all patches · Build 12422319

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, I have some good news for you. I've decided to remove the DRM from the game, so you can enjoy it without any restrictions. You can play it offline, on any device, and even make a backup copy if you want. The only downside is that Steam achievements are no longer available, but they were not very interesting anyway (A dumb feature, at least for a game like Sea of Dreams).

I hope you appreciate this gesture of trust and respect. I worked hard to create this game for you, and I want you to have the best experience possible. But please, don't abuse this freedom and share the game illegally. Piracy hurts me and other indie developers who depend on your support. If you like Sea of Dreams, please buy it or recommend it to your friends.

Thank you so much for playing my game. I hope you have fun exploring the Sea of Dreams!

