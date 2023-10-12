Oct. 12 Server Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12422295 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 10:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Oct. 12 (Thu) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

Oct. 12 (Thu) Server Patch

1. Server Patch Schedule: Oct. 12 (Thu) 2023, 19:10（UTC+9）

The server patch will proceed without maintenance.

The game will therefore be available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

The issue where the chance of Authority being granted to gear purchased from chance-based shops is lower than the correct chance rate will be fixed. The issue where owned Halloween Party Hat, Halloween Party Attire, and Halloween Pumpkin are not shown will be fixed.

3. To Note

Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.

Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, and Chaos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.